Jack Bech a Buy-Low Candidate With New Offensive Infrastructure in Vegas?
Jack Bech struggled to produce as a rookie. Across 16 games (five starts), the 23-year-old recorded 20 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. In fairness to Bech, the offensive environment around him in Las Vegas was arguably the NFL's worst in 2025. Entering 2026, the Raiders have a new play-caller in Klint Kubiak and two new quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. The team also made only modest additions to its wide receiver room in free agency, signing veterans Jalen Nailor and Dareke Young. As underwhelming as Bech's production as a rookie was, he should have another chance to make an impression in 2026 and a more competent supporting cast to help him reach his ceiling. Per Michael Canelo of Sports Illustrated, Bech has "already been making noise" at Raiders spring workouts. In dynasty formats, rebuilding dynasty managers may want to explore buy-low trades for Bech.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Michael Canelo
Source: Sports Illustrated - Michael Canelo