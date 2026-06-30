Simone Fontecchio Signs New Deal With Miami
Simone Fontecchio is staying with the franchise, signing a new one-year deal to return, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In his first year with the team, Fontecchio averaged 8.5 points, three rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 16.8 minutes. He also converted 37.5% of his three-point attempts. Despite trading several rotation players for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fontecchio is unlikely to see a large bump in playing time and will serve as bench depth for a team going all-in on a championship in the upcoming season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN