Veteran Jock Landale Signs On To Play Another Year in Atlanta
Jock Landale is signing a one-year, $14 million contract to stay with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 30-year-old was a trade deadline acquisition for the Hawks last season. He averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 19.4 minutes per game for Atlanta, while shooting 39.1% from deep. His season ended on April 1st, when he suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined through Atlanta's postseason elimination. Barring another big man addition, Landale should be in line for a similar role, backing up Onyeka Okongwu, in the upcoming season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN