LeBron James Leaving the Lakers
LeBron James will play for a new team in the 2026-2027 season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 41-year-old will play an unprecedented 24th season in the NBA, but it will be his first in colors other than purple and gold since 2018. James averaged 25.9 points per game in his eight seasons with the Lakers, leading the team to a championship in 2020. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has been linked to Golden State to team up with Stephen Curry, and possibly Anthony Davis, if the Warriors trade for the Washington big man. To do so, he'd likely take a significant pay cut. A decision could come as soon as this evening when the free agency window opens.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN