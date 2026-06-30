Joey Cantillo Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Joey Cantillo has recorded a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts. The 26-year-old's WHIP is elevated by his 10.8% walk rate, which limits his value to fantasy managers to some degree. Still, Cantillo has limited opposing batters to a 36.6% hard-hit rate and has been a reliable innings-eater for the Guardians so far this season. Cantillo has also demonstrated a higher upside in recent outings, recording a 28.7% strikeout rate and 7% walk rate across 28 innings (five starts) in June. Especially in more favorable matchups, Cantillo profiles as a quality starting pitcher streamer. His next scheduled start will come on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers in Cleveland.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller