Jadarian Price Won't Have High-Volume Role Right Away
Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in the first round in April with the thought that he'd become a high-volume starter right away, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. It was not a surprise that Price worked with Seattle's No. 1 offense behind George Holani during offseason workouts, and he will share time with Holani and newcomer Emanuel Wilson as the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet (Achilles) to return. It remains to be seen how much Price will be able to contribute in the passing game after he finished his three-year collegiate career at Notre Dame with only 15 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games played. Price looked capable as a pass-catcher during the spring, but his ability to carve out a role on passing downs could be the difference between him having RB2 upside in fantasy and just being a hard-to-trust RB3/flex option in 2026 in his rookie campaign. Price's long-term upside is clearly higher than both Holani and Wilson, but Charbonnet's impending return could make things messy for Price in terms of guaranteed volume in his first year with Seattle.
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson