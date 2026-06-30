Andre Pallante Still Worth a Waiver Claim After Tough Outing?
Andre Pallante is coming off a rough outing, allowing five earned runs on a career-high 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins on June 27. One bad start should not erase an otherwise useful season. Pallante is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts across 89 1/3 innings and 16 starts. Strikeouts are not the reason to add him. Pallante owns an 18.2% strikeout rate, but his 54.0% ground-ball rate and .309 xwOBA allowed help explain how he has kept his ratios manageable. His 3.96 FIP is also close to his actual ERA, giving fantasy managers less reason to expect a major collapse. A 36% roster rate on Yahoo keeps Pallante available in most leagues. He remains a solid 12-team addition for wins and ratios, though fantasy managers should expect occasional contact-heavy outings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller