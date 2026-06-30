Hector Rodriguez Holding Steady at Triple-A, Nearing MLB Debut?
Hector Rodriguez capped off his week by reaching base three times on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. The effort pushed his season-long slash line to .288/.367/.536 with 18 home runs and six steals. The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect also owns solid walk (10.6 percent) and strikeout rates (18.9 percent), and is making the case for a second-half call-up. Though there is some chase in his profile (15th percentile), the left-handed hitter doesn't have a problem making decent contact with a 68th percentile whiff rate, while hard-hit rate, barrel rate, xBA, and xwOBA are all 71st percentile or better, not to mention a 93rd percentile max exit velocity. Fantasy managers in deep 12+ team leagues looking for potential home run and RBI production should consider stashing the 22-year-old in an NA spot ahead of his eventual call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com