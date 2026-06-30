Samad Taylor Turning Elite Speed into Must-Add Value?
Samad Taylor has done everything he can to keep a job since his June 3 promotion. The 27-year-old is batting .319/.402/.375 with one home run, 11 RBI, 12 runs, and six stolen bases over 72 at-bats. San Diego has kept him in left field and hit him second in five straight games through June 29, including against righties and lefties. Taylor's speed is the hook. His 29.3 feet-per-second sprint speed ranks in the 95th percentile, and he has converted six of seven steal attempts. His batted-ball profile is much weaker, with an 84.8 mph average exit velocity, 24.5% hard-hit rate, and 2.0% barrel rate, so his .319 average is unlikely to last. Ramon Laureano (hip) is expected to miss the rest of the season after surgery, leaving Taylor with a clear path to playing time for the foreseeable future. His Yahoo availability remains high, with only 18% of leagues rostering him. Taylor is a must-add in 12-team formats for steals and runs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller