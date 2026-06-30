Luke Adams Emerging as Another Name to Monitor in Loaded Brewers System
Luke Adams has been a force at Triple-A Nashville during his limited action so far this season. The Brewers' 12th-ranked prospect missed about a month and a half earlier this year, but in the 32 games he's played, he's collected 26 hits, 15 of which have gone for extra bases, including 10 home runs, giving him a .574 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-4 slugger also owns a solid 11.4 percent walk rate as well and has managed to get hit by a pitch 10 times already, providing the foundation for a .382 on-base percentage. In all, it's resulted in a .956 OPS, which would put him near the top of the leaderboard had he played in enough games to qualify. The 22-year-old is a candidate for a call-up in the second half, and fantasy managers, especially those in very deep or OBP leagues, should put the right-handed hitter on their stash radar.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com