Logan Henderson to Make Another Rehab Start on Friday
Logan Henderson (back) will make his next minor-league rehab start on Friday, according to Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic. Henderson looked great in his first rehab start on Sunday at Triple-A Nashville, when he threw three scoreless innings on 50 pitches while striking out seven. Manager Pat Murphy said this week that Henderson is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to rejoin the Brewers' starting rotation before the All-Star break, so Friday's rehab outing should be his last. Fantasy managers in need of starting-pitching help should look no further than Henderson, who has gone 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 63 strikeouts and 14 walks in 48 1/3 innings pitched across 10 starts for the Brew Crew since debuting in the big leagues in 2025. He allowed only seven earned runs with six walks and 30 strikeouts in 23 innings over his five starts this year before landing on the IL with his back injury. Henderson is only rostered in 41% of Yahoo leagues, and he could be a difference-maker in the second half.
Source: Brewer Fanatic - Jack Stern
Source: Brewer Fanatic - Jack Stern