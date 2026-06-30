Alex Lange a Priority Add for Saves in 12-Team Leagues?
Alex Lange was called upon in a save situation on Monday after his recent disastrous appearance. Two days after allowing five runs while recording one out in a 22-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, he retired the side in order for his seventh save on June 28. That vote of confidence matters. Kansas City used Lucas Erceg in the seventh and Matt Strahm in the eighth before turning to Lange with a one-run lead. His ratios remain a concern, however. Lange has a 4.95 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 37 strikeouts and 21 walks over 36 1/3 innings in 2026, but he has converted all seven of his save chances in June. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) remains on the 60-day injured list and felt discomfort after a June 27 bullpen session, which could give Lange a longer leash as the closer. At 23% rostered on Yahoo, Lange is a priority add in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers chasing saves, but it could be a bumpy ride.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller