Brandon Sproat a High-Upside Pickup With Breakout Potential?
Brandon Sproat has started to look like the arm fantasy managers hoped for. Over his last three starts, he has posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and three walks across 15 2/3 innings. His best outing came June 23, when he held the Cincinnati Reds to one hit over six scoreless frames and set a career high with 10 strikeouts. His full-season line still shows why some caution is needed. Sproat owns a 5.43 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 69 2/3 innings, and his 10.8% walk rate can turn an outing bad quickly. The upside is real, though, with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a fastball averaging 96.8 mph. Milwaukee is keeping him in its six-man rotation for now. Yahoo lists Sproat at 21% rostered, leaving him within reach in most formats. He is a worthwhile 12-team addition for fantasy managers willing to bet on the recent improvement.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller