Troy Melton Forcing his Way onto 12-Team Rosters?
Troy Melton has settled right back in after missing his June 15 start with lower-back tightness. He is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings across six starts. Melton has completed at least five innings each time out and allowed only two runs over 12 innings in his first two starts after his back issue. Against the Houston Astros on June 25, he carried a perfect game into the sixth before finishing with one run and six strikeouts over six frames. His strikeout ceiling is the clear concern, with Melton averaging only 5.97 strikeouts per nine innings. His next start against the New York Yankees is a tougher test. Still, his ratios and steady workload are difficult to ignore. Melton carries a 41% Yahoo roster rate, leaving him available in most leagues. He is a worthwhile addition in 12-team formats, though fantasy managers should remain selective with his matchups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller