Jonah Tong Still Worth Stashing Amid Rough Return to Triple-A?
Jonah Tong is hardly making the case for a return to the majors in the near future after being sent back to Triple-A earlier this month. The Mets' top-ranked prospect has yielded 17 runs (13 earned) on 25 hits and 10 walks in 18 innings pitched in the four starts for Syracuse since June 9. Not that he was having much success before his promotion to the big league club back in May, and now for the season, the right-hander owns a 5.95 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, and a 14.5 percent K-BB% in 56 IP. It's a far cry from the 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 29.9 percent K-BB% that he posted across Double-A and Triple-A last year. Still, the 6-foot-1 hurler will likely get another shot with the big league club at some point this season, however, he was used in long relief the last time up, and if that is the case next time, he'll hold little fantasy value. With his talent, managers should keep the 23-year-old on their radar, but he's not worth stashing at the moment.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com