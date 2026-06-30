Commanders Growing Wary of Potentially Adding Brandon Aiyuk?
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) this offseason if the San Francisco 49ers end up releasing him. The Commanders were interested in Aiyuk enough earlier in the offseason to consider a one-year, highly-incentivized deal if and when the 49ers ever released him. The former first-rounder has clear ties to Washington, as he's close friends with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and general manager Adam Peters was part of San Fran's front office when it drafted Aiyuk in 2020. The Commanders were never going to trade for Aiyuk, but they have been intrigued by the proposition of pairing him with WR1 Terry McLaurin in 2026 and possibly beyond. But since then, Aiyuk has posted erratic Instagram rants that "have created worry about Aiyuk's frame of mind." The Commanders could still consider the 28-year-old before the start of training camp if the Niners release him, but they'd "have to feel incredibly confident that he's fit, physically and emotionally." That is now a big "if" given his recent history and the fallout with the 49ers. On top of that, Aiyuk didn't play at all in 2025 due to a season-ending knee injury in 2024. It goes without saying that Aiyuk will be a massive question mark wherever he's playing in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala