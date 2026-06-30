Nick Gonzales a Steady Infield Target in 12-Team Leagues?
Nick Gonzales has provided a steady batting-average floor in a regular role at third base. He is hitting .295/.351/.370 with three home runs, 35 RBI, 44 runs, and four stolen bases over 292 at-bats. Gonzales has remained productive over his last 30 games, batting .279 with three homers, 13 RBI, and 21 runs. He has usually hit fourth when in the lineup. Fantasy managers should not expect much power, though. Gonzales owns an 85.7 mph average exit velocity, 37.8% hard-hit rate, and 3.0% barrel rate, so average and runs remain the main reasons to roster him. His eligibility at second base, third base, and shortstop adds value, although Pittsburgh sat him against right-hander Aaron Nola on June 29, showing that his playing time is not completely locked in. Only 24% of Yahoo leagues currently roster Gonzales. He is a solid addition in 12-team formats for fantasy managers seeking average, runs, and infield flexibility.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller