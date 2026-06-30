Shane McClanahan to Return to the Rotation on Wednesday
Shane McClanahan will return to the starting rotation and will pitch on Wednesday versus the Kansas City Royals, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. After that, he'll make one more start against the division-rival New York Yankees before the All-Star break. McClanahan had his turn in the rotation skipped last week, so he'll be on seven days of rest in Kansas City this week. The 29-year-old southpaw is fully healthy, but the Rays are monitoring his workload a bit at the tail end of the first half of the season given his lengthy injury history. He hasn't been as sharp in four June starts, either, going 0-4 with a 5.79 ERA (5.35 FIP) with 16 runs (12 earned) allowed on 25 hits (four homers) while walking nine and striking out 20 in 18 2/3 innings pitched. McClanahan has a 6-5 record, 3.30 ERA (3.40 FIP), 1.22 WHIP, and 73:28 K:BB in 73 2/3 frames across 15 starts in 2026 after missing each of the last two seasons due to injury. He gets a rematch against the Royals after allowing six runs (two earned) while walking one and striking out four in six innings in a loss on June 23 against them.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin