Rashid Shaheed has "Big Spring," a Bigger Role Coming in 2026?
Rashid Shaheed had a "major spring," and he and quarterback Sam Darnold are "hitting it off." The Seahawks are expected to employ more motions and shifts this year under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, and they are planning to give Shaheed more work in the underneath and intermediate areas of the field. The 27-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Weber State could be a big-time player for the Seahawks in 2026 after he caught 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and no touchdowns in nine regular-season games (four starts) after the Seahawks acquired him midseason from the New Orleans Saints. Shaheed had only three grabs on 10 targets for 78 yards in three postseason games, so he wasn't exactly a big part of last year's offense. Apparently that could change under Fleury, making the speedy wideout a potential late-round sleeper in fantasy drafts this fall. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 59 fantasy WR. In nine starts with the Saints before being traded in 2025, Shaheed had 44 receptions for 499 yards and two scores on 66 targets.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler