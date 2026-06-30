Lazaro Montes Gets Back on Track, Promotion Now in Sight?
Lazaro Montes had a brutal 1-for-27 (.037) stretch with a .188 on-base percentage from June 16 through June 24, but in the four games since, the left-handed hitter is 6-for-10 (.600) with seven walks and a hit-by-pitch, leading to an astounding .778 OBP during that time. The Mariners' fourth-ranked prospect is hitting just .239 on the season, but a high 14.2 percent walk rate has buoyed a solid .361 OBP, and his 23 home runs (second-most at Double-A) anchor a .556 slugging percentage. The team would surely like to see some developmental progress on his 29.0 percent strikeout rate, and if the 6-foot-5 slugger's recent approach is any indication of that progress (7:3 BB:K), he could be headed to Triple-A soon. With the kind of power the 21-year-old possesses, he could become a stash candidate later in the year, so keep an eye out for any developments.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com