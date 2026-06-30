Has Jhostynxon Garcia Fallen Off the Stash Radar?
Jhostynxon Garcia went 13-for-42 (.310) with two doubles and two home runs in the 12 games following his return to Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month, but has gone just 3-for-22 (.136) in the six games since without any extra base hits. On the bright side, he's still drawn four walks during that time and stole his first base of the season. The Venezuelan debuted with the Red Sox in 2025 and has played 13 games for the Pirates in 2026, but has done little with his opportunities, going 8-for-42 (.190) with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate during his time in the majors. The Pirates' fourth-ranked prospect makes some loud contact, as evidenced by a 93rd percentile max exit velocity this season of 113.5 at Triple-A, but the right-handed slugger will need to pick it up at the plate to become a stash consideration for fantasy squads. The 23-year-old will likely be back in the big leagues at some point this season, but there is little reason to stash him at this point.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com