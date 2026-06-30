Brandon Nimmo Missing Another Game With Shoulder Injury
Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) will miss another game on Tuesday against the hosting Cleveland Guardians, according to MLB.com. Ezequiel Duran will make another start in right field for Texas and will bat fifth against Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee. Nimmo suffered an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder after he crashed into the outfield wall on Sunday, and he'll be missing a second straight game as a result. The Rangers haven't ruled out a trip to the injured list for Nimmo, who is undergoing more tests on Tuesday. With Wyatt Langford (hamstring) going back on the IL over the weekend, both Duran and Alejandro Osuna could be regulars in the Rangers' outfield to close out the first half of the season. In his first year in Texas, Nimmo has slashed .262/.333/.420 with a .753 OPS, eight home runs, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 82 games, numbers that have been fairly disappointing in his 11th season in the big leagues. Check back on Wednesday to see if Nimmo can return to the diamond.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com