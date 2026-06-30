Yandy Diaz Back in Rays Lineup Versus Royals
Yandy Diaz (shoulder) is serving as the team's designated hitter and is batting leadoff for Tuesday's contest in Kansas City against Royals left-hander Noah Cameron, according to MLB.com. Jonathan Aranda is starting at first base and batting second. Diaz was pulled from Sunday's series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a strained left shoulder, but he's back in there for Tuesday's series opener against KC after a scheduled day off on Monday. Fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups in all traditional formats, especially with how well he has swung the bat in June. The 34-year-old Cuban veteran has gone 36-for-92 (.391) with a homer, six doubles, 15 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 25 games and 109 plate appearances, boosting his season slash line to .336/.416/.515 with a .932 OPS. Diaz is also hitting .400 with a .900 OPS and an RBI in a small sample size of five career at-bats against Cameron.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com