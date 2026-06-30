Matt McLain to See Playing Time in Center Field?
Matt McLain worked out in center field on Tuesday, according to FOX 19's Charlie Goldsmith. The Reds have a need in center field with both Blake Dunn (elbow) and Dane Myers (shoulder) going on the injured list recently, and McLain could give them a right-handed bat at the position to close out the first half of the season. The 26-year-old former 17th overall pick in 2021 out of UCLA is batting just .199/.303/.344 with a .646 OPS, eight home runs, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 256 at-bats in his third year in the big leagues, leading to rookie Edwin Arroyo taking over the majority of the playing time at the keystone in 2026. McLain moving to center field would open up another avenue for him to get into Cincy's lineup, but it remains to be seen if he'll see enough starts there to gain outfield eligibility in fantasy leagues. TJ Friedly is starting in center and batting ninth for the Reds on Tuesday against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Brandon Sproat.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith