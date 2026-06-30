Brewers Send Robert Gasser to Rookie-Level ACL on Tuesday
Robert Gasser to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and selected the contract of right-hander Garrett Stallings from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Gasser is being sent to the lower levels of the minors for a bit after allowing three earned runs on seven hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds on Monday for a no-decision in the team's 5-3 victory. In his third year in the majors, the 27-year-old former second-round pick in 2021 by the San Diego Padres out of the University of Houston has gone 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA (4.98 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 13 walks in 35 2/3 innings across his seven starts. Gasser's 23.4% strikeout rate and 8.4% walk rate are improvements from last season, and he should be a candidate to re-enter Milwaukee's rotation in the second half of the season after the mid-July All-Star break.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers