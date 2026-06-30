Kawhi Leonard Traded, Returning to Toronto
Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. In exchange, Los Angeles is receiving forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, and multiple first and second-round draft picks. Leonard is owed $50 million this season and should enter contract extension talks with Toronto. The 35-year-old averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 65 games last season. Leonard, who won a Finals MVP trophy with the Raptors, returns to the team after seven years in Los Angeles. As long as he stays healthy, he should slide into the same role he had before he left Canada.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN