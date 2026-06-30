Eugenio Suarez Back in Reds Lineup on Tuesday
Eugenio Suarez (wrist) is starting at third base and will bat cleanup for the Reds in Tuesday's contest against the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Brandon Sproat at American Family Field, per MLB.com. Suarez was hit by a pitch on his left wrist on Sunday and was held out of Monday's series opener against Milwaukee as a precaution. The 34-year-old Venezuelan corner infielder will now return to Cincy's starting nine as he looks to snap out of his funk at the plate. He's hitting just .185 (15-for-81) with four home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI, five runs scored, four walks, and 32 strikeouts in 22 games in June. The two-time All-Star hasn't really been good all year in his return to the Reds in 2026, slashing .208/.276/.376 on the season with a career-worst .652 OPS, eight home runs, 29 RBI, 18 runs scored, and a career-worst 33.2% strikeout rate. Suarez is rostered in 70% of Yahoo leagues, but his .195 xBA and .261 xwOBA don't exactly give fantasy managers hope that the veteran slugger will turn things around in his 13th year in the league.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com