Stephen Kolek Moved to Family Medical Emergency List
Stephen Kolek has been transferred from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list. Kolek missed his last start on Friday in a matchup against the Chicago White Sox, and he could now miss another start this Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It's unclear if his move to the family medical emergency list is at all related to his paternity leave, and it's unclear when Kolek might rejoin KC's starting rotation. The 29-year-old former 11th-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 out of Texas A&M University has only made nine starts (52 innings) in 2026 in his first full season with the Royals, going 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA (4.54 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks. With a career strikeout rate of just 16.9%, Kolek is primarily a low-upside, matchup-based streamer in deeper fantasy baseball leagues. If he rejoins the team soon and starts on Thursday against Tampa, we wouldn't recommend using him as a streamer.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals