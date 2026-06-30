Precious Achiuwa Staying in Sacramento
Precious Achiuwa is signing a new two-year, $11.5 million contract with the team, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes. The 26-year-old got plenty of run with the injury-depleted Kings last season, starting 57 of 73 games at 23.9 minutes a night. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Although starting center Domantas Sabonis is reportedly on the trade block, Achiuwa still sits behind sophomore Maxime Raynaud on the depth chart. With a healthy roster, Achiuwa is nothing more than bench depth who may squeak out spot minutes within the nightly rotation.
Source: Chris Haynes
Source: Chris Haynes