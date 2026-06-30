Byron Buxton Sitting Out With Hip Injury on Tuesday
Byron Buxton (hip) is sitting out of the team's starting lineup on Tuesday versus the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, according to MLB.com. Ryan Kreidler is starting in center field and will hit seventh for the Twins against Astros right-hander Mike Burrows. Buxton will miss the first two games of the series in Houston after an MRI exam showed a right-hip impingement. For now, we'll consider the All-Star outfielder to be day-to-day. If he doesn't return for Wednesday's series finale against the Astros, Buxton's next chance to play will be in Friday's series opener in the Bronx against the New York Yankees after a scheduled day off on Thursday. The 32-year-old veteran has been money for fantasy managers again in 2026 and has managed to stay healthy, slashing .268/.325/.573 with an .898 OPS, 25 home runs, 43 RBI, 56 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in his 302 at-bats. After setting new career highs with 35 home runs and 83 RBI in 126 games last year, Buxton is on pace to best those numbers if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com