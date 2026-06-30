Gradey Dick Being Traded to the Clippers
Gradey Dick is part of a larger package being sent to Los Angeles in exchange for All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Clippers are receiving Dick, Brandon Ingram, and multiple future draft picks. The 22-year-old fell out of favor north of the border last season, playing just 14 minutes a night and barely appearing in Toronto's first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was, in large part, due to a sharp decline in his shooting percentage. Initially drafted as a sharpshooter, Dick shot just 30.1% from three-point land en route to six points per game. The Clippers are currently rostering a deep backcourt, so Dick is unlikely to carve out a consistent role with his new team.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN