Hunter Greene to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Hunter Greene (elbow) will come off the 60-day injured list to make his 2026 season debut on Saturday versus the Baltimore Orioles, according to Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19. The hard-throwing former second overall pick threw 82 pitches in 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his final minor-league rehab start on Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, and he didn't allow a single run in 14 1/3 minor-league innings while striking out 13 and walking two during his three rehab starts. Greene has been on the IL since having surgery on March 11 to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, but he's finally ready to rejoin the Reds' starting rotation. Since he shouldn't be facing any restrictions with his workload on the Fourth of July, fantasy managers should be looking to throw him right into the fire against the O's, a team that ranks third in strikeouts in 2026. Green is rostered in 73% of Yahoo leagues and is an absolute must-add anywhere he's still available. He has the potential to be a fantasy ace in the second half of the season.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith