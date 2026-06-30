Ousmane Dieng Signs New Contract With Milwaukee
Ousmane Dieng is signing a new three-year, $17.5 million contract with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. A former lottery pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dieng was moved to Milwaukee in a February trade. In his new home, the 23-year-old averaged 11 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 26.8 minutes of action. Unfortunately, it came at low efficiency (42.3% from the field and 33.1% from three) and with an injury-depleted Milwaukee lineup. With more rotation pieces now on the Bucks following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Dieng doesn't have a clear path to playing time to begin the 2026-27 season.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN