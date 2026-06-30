Pistons Plan to Match Any Offers on Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren is set to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to switch teams this offseason. There has been speculation that Duren could sign elsewhere this summer. There have also been rumors that the Pistons could do a sign-and-trade with Duren. The Pistons have shut down those rumors and have stated they will match any potential offer sheets on Duren. The superstar big man is expected to get a massive deal this summer. This past season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks across 28.2 minutes per game in 70 contests. The 22-year-old is one of the best young centers in the game and is likely going to get paid like it in free agency. The Pistons remain determined to keep Duren, but we'll see if they will match any offer sheet that comes in.
Source: Marc J. Spears
Source: Marc J. Spears