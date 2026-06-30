Wizards Aren't Listening to Trade Offers on Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis has been the subject of trade rumors ever since joining the organization. Recently, Davis was rumored to be possibly traded to the Golden State Warriors to join forces with Stephen Curry and possibly LeBron James. The Wizards were quick to deny any interest in trading the veteran center. The Wizards plan to pair Davis with Trae Young as the veterans on a team with youngsters Alexandre Sarr and AJ Dybantsa. We'll see if the Wizards change their mind depending on the trade package, but for now, they plan to keep Davis in Washington.
Source: Marc J. Spears
Source: Marc J. Spears