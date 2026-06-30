Tim Hardaway Jr. Joins the Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo with shooting, signing veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year, $6.4 million contract. The 34-year-old shot a career-best 40.7% from downtown as a member of the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 13.5 points and finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. On his new team, Hardaway will once again be tasked with providing important spacing and knocking down open threes. He could be in for an even larger role if the Heat are unable to retain free agent Norman Powell this offseason.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN