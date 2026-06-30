Kam Jones Expected to Be Waived by Chicago
Kam Jones is expected to be waived before his $2.15 million salary becomes fully guaranteed, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The 2025 No. 38 pick lasted less than a week in Chicago after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers on draft night. Jones averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 16.6 minutes across 37 rookie appearances, but his 29.3% mark from three limits the short-term fantasy appeal. With Josh Giddey, Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, Tre Jones, and Rob Dillingham already on the roster, Jones was facing a thin path to minutes anyway.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto