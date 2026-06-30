Bones Hyland is Staying in Minnesota
Bones Hyland has signed a new deal with the organization on Tuesday. Hyland has reportedly signed a new contract with the team as free agency opened on Tuesday evening. He'll return on a one-year deal to provide depth off the bench for the T-Wolves next season. This past season, Hyland averaged 8.5 points, 2.6 assists, and 0.6 steals across 16.6 minutes per game in a career-high 71 games. Hyland has bounced around the league a bit, but appears to have found a home in Minnesota. He'll be a key piece off the bench, but probably won't have nightly fantasy value playing minutes in the teens.
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Source: Jon Krawczynski