Branden Carlson Signs with Trail Blazers on One-Year Deal
Branden Carlson has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Carlson spent the last two seasons in Oklahoma City's system and averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.6 blocks in 11.6 minutes last season while shooting 52.7% from the field and 36.0% from three. The 7-footer gives Portland another stretch-capable big, but Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Yang Hansen leave him buried for now. Carlson's fantasy value likely needs injuries or a trade to open a clearer path.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania