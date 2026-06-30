Sandro Mamukelashvili Emerges as Lakers Free-Agent Target
Sandro Mamukelashvili is drawing rising interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer. The 27-year-old declined his $2.8 million player option after a career-best season in Toronto, where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from three. Los Angeles would be a clean basketball fit if it needs a floor-spacing frontcourt piece, but the fantasy appeal depends on whether he earns more than reserve minutes. He is more of an efficiency play than a reliable volume source unless the role expands.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein