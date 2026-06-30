Cavaliers Could Move Max Strus to Clear Room for LeBron James
Max Strus has been discussed in ongoing trade conversations, according to Jake Fischer, as the Cavaliers look for ways to create space for LeBron James and improve their chances of retaining Dean Wade. Strus averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists last season, but he was limited to 12 regular-season games before rejoining the rotation in the playoffs. His $16.7 million expiring salary makes him a logical trade chip, though a move away from Cleveland could cut either way for fantasy. Strus needs steady minutes and high-volume perimeter work to matter, so landing spot would be everything.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer