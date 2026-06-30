Shohei Ohtani's Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in Wednesday's series finale in Sacramento against the Athletics and will be pushed back to start in Friday's game at home against the division-rival San Diego Padres, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. The Dodgers will go with a bullpen game on Wednesday at Sutter Health Park. Ohtani will have a final start in the first half of the season on July 10 against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old four-time MVP and five-time All-Star has been outstanding on the mound for the Dodgers in 2026, going 8-2 with a 1.58 ERA (2.56 FIP) and 0.90 WHIP with 86 strikeouts and 24 walks in 79 1/3 innings pitched across his 13 starts. Ohtani has been a bit more vulnerable on the mound lately, though, allowing 11 runs (nine earned) on 18 hits (one homer) while walking six and striking out 19 in 18 2/3 frames in his last three starts. In his first meeting with the Friars on May 20, Ohtani threw five shutout innings with two walks and only four K's for his fourth win of the year. Despite being a bit more human of late as a pitcher, Ohtani should be considered a must-start this Friday in L.A. against a weak Padres offense.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers