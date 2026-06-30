Willy Adames Out for Second Straight Game With Back Spasms
Willy Adames (back) is sitting out for the second straight game on Tuesday against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks due to back spasms, according to MLB.com. Casey Schmitt will make the start at the 6 again and will bat third in the order versus D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. Adames left Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies early with back spasms and hasn't played since. For now, he's being considered day-to-day. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if Adames is active for the series finale in the desert. If he doesn't play on Wednesday, Adames' next chance to play will be in Friday's series opener in Denver against the Colorado Rockies after a day off on Thursday. The 30-year-old Dominican is hitting just .231 (74-for-321) on the year, but he's on track for a third straight 30-homer campaign with 14 long balls in 81 games played. Adames will be glad to see the calendar flip to July, as he went 17-for-86 (.198) with six homers, three doubles, nine RBI, 12 runs, seven walks, and 26 strikeouts in 23 games in June.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com