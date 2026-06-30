Liam Hicks Activated and Starting on Tuesday
Liam Hicks (back) from the 10-day injured list. Hicks is starting at first base and is batting leadoff for the Fish on Tuesday on the road against the Colorado Rockies and right-hander Tanner Gordon at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Fantasy managers will want to get the 27-year-old Canadian back in their starting lineups immediately. It's a great week for him to return from the IL with games in Denver and at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in Sacramento this weekend. The former ninth-rounder by the Texas Rangers in 2021 out of Arkansas State University is having a breakout campaign in 2026, slashing .278/.359/.472 with an .831 OPS, 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 40 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 248 at-bats in just his second year in the majors. In just three career at-bats against Gordon, Hicks has a home run and two RBI. Fantasy managers have caught on and added Hicks before he landed on the IL. He's now rostered in 83% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins