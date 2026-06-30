Free Agent Kelly Oubre Jr. Meeting With Multiple Teams
Kelly Oubre Jr. plans to meet with multiple teams, including the 76ers, Pacers, Trail Blazers, and Lakers, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko. The 30-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Philadelphia, mostly as a starter. He averaged 14.1 points, five rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes on the floor last season. He also shot a career-best 36% from three-point land. Two of Philadelphia's primary wings, Oubre and Quentin Grimes, are free agents. If Philadelphia is unable to bring back either player, the team may turn to other free agents to fill the gaps in the rotation.
Source: Kelly Iko - Yahoo! Sports
Source: Kelly Iko - Yahoo! Sports