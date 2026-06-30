Kobe Sanders Lands Multi-Year Deal With Clippers
Kobe Sanders has agreed to a new four-year, $11.2 million contract to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. A second-round pick in 2025, Sanders exceeded rookie-season expectations, averaging 7.3 points on 40.8% from three-point land in 19.9 minutes per game. The Clippers traded away Kawhi Leonard earlier in the day, opening the door for Sanders to take on an expanded role in the Los Angeles offense, even with the arrival of Brandon Ingram.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN