Walker Kessler Draws Multiple Offers in Restricted Free Agency
Walker Kessler has met with multiple teams and holds several offers in the mid-to-high $30 million range annually, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. Utah issued Kessler a qualifying offer, so the Jazz can still match any offer sheet. The 24-year-old was limited to five games last season after left shoulder surgery, but he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals while shooting 70.3% from the field. If healthy, Kessler remains a strong fantasy target for blocks, boards, and elite efficiency wherever he lands.
Source: Tony Jones
Source: Tony Jones