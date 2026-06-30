Pistons Not Interested in Domantis Sabonis-Jalen Duren Swap
Jalen Duren continue, the Pistons reportedly do not have interest in completing a sign-and-trade that would involve Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis. Duren is reportedly not thrilled with Detroit's contract offers and is meeting with the Kings and Lakers as possible sign-and-trade destinations. The Pistons ultimately have the final say, as Duren is a restricted free agent and the team can match any offer given by another team. Duren made his first All-Star team this year, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, but struggled in Detroit's two postseason series.
Source: Sam Amick - The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick - The Athletic