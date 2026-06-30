Zach Collins Re-Signs With Bulls
Zach Collins (toe) agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract extension with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. A left wrist fracture and a season-ending right toe injury confined Collins to just 10 appearances during the 2025-26 season, as he averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest. The Bulls are banking on a healthy return, with Collins projected to fill a reserve role in the frontcourt behind Nic Claxton (finger) and Jalen Smith (calf).
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania