Luke Kennard Lands in Phoenix
Luke Kennard has agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The deal includes a player option for the second season. Kennard joins the Suns after suiting up for three different teams over the past two campaigns. Across 78 regular-season contests last season between the Hawks and Lakers, the 30-year-old averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.7 steals in 21.6 minutes per game. Kennard could see plenty of backcourt minutes with Grayson Allen now in Charlotte.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania